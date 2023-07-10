Help kids and teachers by donating school supplies

10 Tampa Bay and Achieva Credit Union team up for a school supply drive.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You can help kids and teachers get off to a great school year by donating school supplies.

Just purchase a few extra items (pens, pencils, paper) and donate them at Achieva branch locations in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Achieva Credit Union was founded by teachers in 1937 and has supported numerous educational organizations throughout its existence. The credit union’s events are widely recognized throughout the community and have raised over $405,000 to benefit local schools.

“We believe that all teachers and students should have the tools they need in order to be successful,” states Chief Marketing Officer, David Oak.

Achieva is also hosting a special one-day collection drive at their Palm Harbor Branch located at 33715 US Highway 19 N. Stop by to drop off supplies and have some fun on Thursday, Aug. 3. There will be music, meet and greets with radio personalities, giveaways and more.

On Friday, Aug. 4, 10 Tampa Bay will be hosting drop-off events in both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Help us “Stuff the Bus” at Staples in Largo (Largo Mall-13013 Seminole Boulevard) or at Target in Riverview (10150 Bloomingdale Avenue). Come say “hi” to some of our on-air personalities and receive a gift for donating.

School supplies donated at any of these events will go to help teachers and students in the local county.