TAMPA, Fla — Thursday nights, you'll hear Amanda Doyle interviewing local bands and highlighting community events.

Doyle didn't study radio or communications. In fact, she got her first on-air opportunity through WMNF 88.5FM as a volunteer radio show host.

"I started Room 1210 for fun and get to cover topics that other young people find interesting," said Doyle.

Doyle considers herself a Millennial/Gen Z cusp and is working alongside WMNF staffer Justin Garcia to try and bring in a new wave of listeners.

They're planning to host a forum for young people to come to the WMNF station in Tampa on Thursday, November 7th from 7 to 9 pm and give their input on the station and its shows.

"The goal is to have people come together and give input on what we're doing, what we're playing, what kind of programming we're putting out there," said Garcia.

The listener-supported community radio station started back in 1971 and is celebrating 40 years, reaching 80,000 listeners throughout Central Florida.

"When the station started, you would turn on the radio because that's all you had. Today, people have Spotify, Apple Music, and all these other platforms," said Garcia.

Hosting a plethora of shows, you can hear everything from hip hop to poetry-focused programming on WMNF.

"It's about reminding people that we are still here, and with those people now being younger, reminding them that we're a community-driven organization and we only stay alive when you're apart of it," said Doyle.

Click here to find out more about the history of WMNF and how the station is working to continue serving the community in the digital age.

