Foundation postpones Tampa 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. parade

The 32nd annual parade will now take place on June 19.

TAMPA, Fla — The Dr. Martin Luther King Parade Foundation has announced "after careful deliberation" that it has postponed its 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Parade.

The celebration will now take place on Saturday, June 19 in combination with the observance of Juneteenth.

"The decision to postpone did not come easy. The Foundation wanted the new date to be as significant and relevant as the MLK holiday and Dr. King himself. Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee day, Liberation day, and Emancipation Day, signifies a beginning to the journey of freedom and equality Dr. King fought for throughout his life," the foundation wrote in an email to participants.

According to the foundation, the decision was ultimately made as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2021 is Monday, Jan. 18.

