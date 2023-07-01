Tampa neighbors rally around restaurant owners after daughter's brain bleed

Shundra Wright immediately hopped on a plane to Michigan when she learned that her 32-year-old daughter Chyna fell and hit her head causing a brain bleed.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — At Shundra’s Soul Smokehouse in Tampa, food means family.

“The tartar sauce all the way up to the mac and cheese is made from scratch here," Jerry Wright, co-owner of the restaurant, said. "The meats are tender. You could eat them with no teeth.”

And when tragedy strikes, family is all you’ve got. Co-owner Shundra Wright says, 10 days ago, she received a call that changed her life.

“The call I got from the doctor that night, was...she told me that Chyna was in a vegetative state, and she was likely not to make it,” Shundra Wright said.

Shundra Wright immediately hopped on a plane to Michigan when she learned that her 32-year-old daughter Chyna fell and hit her head causing a brain bleed.

Chyna actually woke up at one point in the hospital but then had recurring seizures causing doctors to take action.

“They induced her into a coma,” she said.

While Shundra Wright takes care of things in Michigan, Jerry Wright and the staff are keeping the restaurant running.

“The community has been outstanding," Jerry Wright said. "From coming by ordering food, coming by giving us hugs, donating on the GoFundMe.”

The GoFundMe raised over $10,000 in three days, something the Wright family says will help allow Shundra Wright to stay by their daughter’s side throughout this fight.

"I’ve been trying not to cry,” Shundra Wright said. “I cannot thank them enough. I can not thank my Tampa community enough.”