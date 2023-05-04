Tampa Police program looks to help teens gain summer employment

More than 100 students will be participating looking to land a summer gig.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has brought back a program to help at-risk youth at four high schools gain summer employment.

More than one hundred teens will be participating.

The program called "Shielding Our Teens" kicked off on Wednesday, April 5, at four schools: Jefferson High School, Chamberlain High School, Middleton High School and Hillsborough High School.

Officials with the Tampa Police Department said this is one way they are working to combat the issue of youth with guns by giving them positive alternatives. The police department has a list of programs available through

“When the community comes together then crime goes down," Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Bercaw said this program helps connect students with mentors, teaches them interviewing skills and teaches them how to complete a resume.