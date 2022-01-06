Tampa kicks off Pride Month with 'Love is Love' community wedding

Community and family members gathered to watch four couples marry and celebrate love.

TAMPA, Fla. — In celebration of Pride Month, four couples came together at the Joe Chillura Courthouse Square to be married. Hillsborough County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Cindy Stuart officiated the weddings.

"We are gathered here today to celebrate the love that you share and united you in marriage. May you find love and may you find it in loving one another," Clerk Stuart said to the couples.

Couples expressed excitement and said they were glad to have a ceremony with their friends and family there.

"Being able to share our love, and see others share their love. None of us look the exact same, but we're all here for the same reason. To marry the person we want to spend the rest of our life with," Angel Thompson said.

The newly-wed Thompsons wore matching shirts with each other's names and the phrases, "She's mine" and "I'm hers."

"It doesn't matter shape, size, color you are, race you are, ethnicity you are, love is love, and that matters the most," Shakinna Thompson said.