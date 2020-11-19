Where to find free Thanksgiving meals across Tampa Bay

Organizations around Tampa Bay are offering free food to those struggling during the holidays.

TAMPA, Fla — With the holiday season hitting during a pandemic, more people than ever are struggling to put food on the table.

Florida has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the country and unemployment numbers continue to climb.

10 Tampa Bay has put together this list of organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

Saturday, November 21:

Baseball All-Star Gary Sheffield, Heaven Destiny's Church and Simply Healthcare are teaming up with Mayor Jane Castor to distribute free Thanksgiving meals with turkeys and side dishes to Tampa residents via drive-thru from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Cyrus Green Community Center,

2101 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tampa, FL 33610





Polk County Sheriff's Charities board is setting up three drive-thru locations for free turkeys. No identification or pre-qualification required. The turkeys will be handed out one per vehicle, first come, first served.

East Polk: 9-10:30 A.M. at Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Hwy, Dundee. Cars will only be allowed to enter the parking lot south of the church from Old Scenic Hwy, then will be directed around the back of the church to the distribution point. Cars will then be directed to exit north onto Old Scenic Hwy towards Dundee. LOCATION: Central Polk: 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Lake Region High School campus, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake.Cars will be directed to enter onto Cameron Road from US 17, which turns into Gilbert Street, then onto Thunder Road, through the school parking lot to the distribution point, and back out onto Gilbert Street.

Central Polk: 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Lake Region High School campus, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake.Cars will be directed to enter onto Cameron Road from US 17, which turns into Gilbert Street, then onto Thunder Road, through the school parking lot to the distribution point, and back out onto Gilbert Street. LOCATION: West Polk: 1-2:30 P.M. at Lakes Church (AKA Church at the Mall), 1010 East Memorial Blvd, Lakeland. Cars will only be allowed to enter the parking lot from the westbound lane of Memorial at the intersection with Ingraham Avenue, and then will be directed to the rear parking lot of the church to the distribution point. Cars will be directed to exit westbound onto Memorial, or straight onto Ingraham Avenue.

If you're able to help others, there's also a food drive on Saturday to support Feeding Tampa Bay's efforts this holiday season. On Nov. 21, you can drop off non-perishable food at Signature Flight Support at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Volunteers will be collecting donations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You'll receive a hot dog, bag of chips and drink for your donation.

Sunday, November 22:

Tampa Bay Tornadoes, Sportskids, and Ouchdrow Mgmt. LLC are hosting the Turkey Give Away Tampa Bay to give families in need a free turkey.

LOCATION: N-E-Where Transport, 3808 East Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa from Noon to 1 p.m.

