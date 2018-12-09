LAKELAND, Fla. - The 10News and Publix Tools for School Tour stopped at Crystal Lake Elementary in Lakeland Wednesday morning. And with a semi-truck of school supplies to unload, Courtney Robinson promptly played the pregnancy card.

“Good job guys, show me those muscles,” she jokingly cheered, while watching Bobby Deskins and volunteers from Publix do the work.

At 10News we love popping into classrooms and our visits do create a bit of chaos. What kid doesn’t like to tear into a mystery box!

It often becomes a mad scramble for pens, paper, crayons and glue--because this is happiness in a box. “It was a bunch of nice things,” said seven-year-old Kyla Sindad. “And I do like to see my classmates happy.”

And that “happy” feeling goes for teachers too. “Awesome! Whoever participated and gave, we really appreciate it,” said third-grade teacher Yolanda Jiles.

Teachers often spend hundreds of dollars of their own money on supplies and even their students know that this big box will help. “’Cuz it’s going to save her money…because if she doesn’t have money she’ll be poor,” Shamari Leonard, 8, told us.

At Pasco Elementary in Dade City the students are called The Pirates, but on Wednesday, it was Katie McCall who brought the treasure to classrooms there.

These visits clearly show us some amazing teachers. Their passion is off the charts and they deserve all the help they can get.

Lori Meredith has been a teacher for 30 years and she’s never before received a box of supplies from the public. “I just have chill bumps, the whole thing is amazing,” she said.

The deliveries are so much fun, the kids are so excited, and their thank cards are adorable. And as for all these Tools for School, little Heylin Garcia says they’re in good hands. “I promise we will take care of them.”

