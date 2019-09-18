ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you haven’t visited an elementary school classroom lately, it’s a day brightener. Seeing all the kids is the best part of our Tools for School deliveries.

On Tuesday, the 10News team and Publix associates delivered school supplies to Tarpon Springs Elementary and Chasco Elementary. Every teacher in the schools received a big box of supplies.

“We have so many kids that start the year without enough,” explained Lynne Gourniak, who teaches second grade at Chasco. “So, this makes all the difference in their success.”

Of course, it’s hard to beat the excitement of the kids as they pull out crayons, markers, pencils and more from the box. Seven-year-old Elizabeth Barber said the box held all the necessary items.

“A lot of stuff that you really need for school, if you don’t have money,” she said.

This was 10News meteorologist Natalie Ferrari’s first time on the delivery run.

“It’s so neat, because my mom’s a teacher,” Ferrari said. “I get to hear firsthand all the time, about how much these resources mean.”

The kids and teachers are so appreciative. Colorful thank you signs decorated school halls and doorways, the delivery team received thank you cards, a special song performance, and sports anchor Justin Granit could barely leave one classroom as children surrounded him with hugs.

