LARGO, Fla. — A Publix truck carried special cargo this week. The semi is loaded with boxes of school supplies and the first stop on this week-long tour is Mildred Helms Elementary in Largo.

Every teacher in the school will get a box, but 10News Anchor Allison Kropff hand-delivered one of the boxes to an excited kindergarten class. As she opened the box revealing paper, pens, crayons, and markers one boy declared, “It’s a miracle!”

Cash donations by the public in August made this roadshow possible, and teachers like Erin Gleason are thankful because she spends her own money on supplies.

“Oh, goodness yes, we have family support as much as possible, but teachers fill in the gaps,” explained Gleason. “So, this will definitely relieve some of the burden on me.”

10News Anchor Jabari Thomas, a big box in his arms, joked with a 4th-grade classroom. “Who likes chocolate?”

He asked to cheers.

“It’s not chocolate," he said.

The kids groaned, but they were still plenty excited to see all supplies headed their way.

“I think it’s cool and I’m glad that Publix donated for us,” said nine-year-old Cari Crain.

At Lakewood Elementary in St. Petersburg, 10News Brightside Anchors Rob Finnerty and Caitlin Lockerbie surprised Molly Bryan’s Kindergarten class.

“We have all kinds, sorts of good stuff in here for you,” Rob told the class, slapping the box.

“Oh, my goodness, look at all the glue!” exclaimed teacher Molly Bryan.

The children gave 10News and Publix employees high-fives and thank you posters filled with colorful handprints. One sign read “Channel 10 is raising the roof for our scholars!”

In April Ash’s first-grade classroom, she’d clearly been teaching them the ABC’s of a proper cheer, because this is the rhythmic chant that greeted the delivery team.

“Weee juuust waaant tooo thank you! What? Thank you! What?”

Ash says many of her students come to school with few supplies, so the extras delivered on Monday will be put to good use.

“It means a lot for our babies," she said. "Our babies are very grateful…so we thank you so much!”

