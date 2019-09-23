TAMPA, Fla. — Tools for School deliveries often bring cheers, but on Friday at Mort Elementary, the big box of supplies brought a teacher to tears.

“These kids just deserve so much and so much that we can’t give them,” said Francesca Perrone, wiping away tears. “If I was a millionaire, I would be giving them everything that they ask for, but I’m not.”

So many teachers spend their own money on supplies for their students and that’s why 10News and Publix have been helping them out this week bringing them Tools for School.

Last month, Publix customers donated cash to Tools for School and 10News picked 10 Bay Area schools serving low-income families to receive the supplies.

One third grader at Just Elementary described getting all the pens, paper, and markers like this. “Well, it’s like my birthday and just love.”

And that’s exactly as it should be. Sure, the hundreds of boxes of supplies come in handy. But the boxes also carry a message of care and support for both teachers and children.

The 10News team loves making the deliveries, because it’s so much fun to witness all the joy. And we hope our stories have shown you the importance of your donations and how many smiles they generated.

