Ida Shuler’s the kind of teacher that doesn’t mind spending her birthday in the classroom, because she’s surrounded by the kids she loves.

But the first-grade teacher did get a surprise on her special day—a Tools for School delivery from 10News and Publix. The big box of pencils, paper, and markers just made her day.

“Just to know that the community has my back, it makes my soul bloom,” exclaimed Shuler.

10News Anchor Katie McCall got to share in Wednesday's fun.

“Just rip that tape off,” she told a group of 4th graders surrounding another box of supplies.

Sakim Walker says all the new items will come in handy.

“We can use them for the school year,” the nine-year-old explained. “So, we can be smart and have knowledge.”

At Floral Avenue Elementary in Bartow, third graders did a drum roll on the box before revealing all the supplies inside and Publix employees had a lot of extra crayons and markers to hand out as well.

Donations by people shopping at Publix last month, make these deliveries possible. All the schools chosen to receive the supplies serve many low-income families.

