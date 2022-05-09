Treasure Island firefighters, police officers compete in inaugural wing eating contest

The winner of the competition won $500 for their agency's choice of charity.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Treasure Island firefighters and police officers competed for a worthy cause this Labor Day.

The Labor Day Party was hosted by the restaurant, Caddy's Treasure Island, and featured its inaugural wing-eating contest between two members each from the Treasure Island Fire Department and police department. The winner was decided by how many pounds of wings were eaten.

Many hot wings were consumed, but one agency came out on top, and that was the fire department.

The winner won a $500 donation from Caddy's to their charity of choice. The fire department will donate to Life intervention Focus Team. It's a newly formed commission board that conducts homeless outreach and supports the city’s efforts to bring help to the underserved population that doesn't have a home.

There was also a 50/50 raffle. This means 50% of the proceeds went to the winner, while the other 50% went to Treasure Island police, fire and public works department, which will also be donated. At the end of the day, everybody won.