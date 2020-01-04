SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Ala. — A Seminole Heights group was recently inspired by the number of families in the community taking more walks while practicing social distancing.

The nonprofit, TRIBE Seminole Heights, started their project to brighten the neighborhood at the Seminole Heights Garden Center, placing 450 pinwheels on the ground, and invited residents with a chalk message to take one for their own homes.

TRIBE said within three days they saw the number of pinwheels decreased at the Garden Center, but they noticed them on the front lawns of homes in their neighborhood.

“Everyone really seemed to be enjoying them, and it was bringing me so much joy!” said TRIBE Director Kristen Brown. “From the window in my office, I could see families as they came for the pinwheels, took pictures, and selected one to take home. It was uplifting for me."

That led to the latest creation for the community. The project moved to the Seminole Heights United Methodist Church. After two days, and with some help from families and local artists, a supersized Candy Land board was drawn with sidewalk chalk for families to visit.

The game instructions are written with chalk, and giant dice are provided and sanitized carefully after each use. TRIBE said one family at a time is permitted to use the board. Members of the community also decided to add some flair, and nearby houses can be seen with décor like peppermints hanging from trees and painted rocks that look like candy.

Please remember, one family at a time, so be patient if you want to visit the installation.

For more information on the project, head to TRIBE’s Facebook page.

Art By Sarai Collaboration was key to making this masterpiece!

