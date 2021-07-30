Florida Blue increases investment into Tampa's University area to $1.7 million in effort to address generational poverty

Zip codes 33612 and 33613 will be the focus of the imitative in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Blue is adding an additional $750,000 to its investment into Tampa's University area as part of its initiative to help address generational poverty.

The latest addition brings the company to a total of $1.7 million put back into the North Tampa community. According to a press release, the gift was given as part of a collaboration with the Tampa Innovation Partnership.

Funding will go towards ways to help improve housing, education and workforce development in the community.

“Growing Resilient Communities is an aspirational effort to contribute our company’s core competencies, strengths and assets into existing initiatives to end the cycle of generational poverty in select communities across Florida,” said Florida Blue and GuideWell President and CEO Pat Geraghty.

“By lifting up those around us through investing in people and relevant programs, we aim to significantly impact those affected in a meaningful, powerful and long-lasting way that will benefit generations to come," he added.

In Tampa, the focus of of the funding will be spread across two zip codes: 33612 and 33613.