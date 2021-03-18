Veterans helping veterans: Furnishing homes from a former brother in arms

Frank Squire, his wife Diana and a hand full of friends have helped furnish the new homes of veterans who are turning their lives around.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The people who make Northern California strong are those who inspire us and make our communities a great place to live. ABC10 wants to highlight their strength by recognizing what they do. This week we want to introduce you Frank Squire.

For the past five years Frank, his wife Diana and a hand full of friends have helped furnish the new homes of veterans who are turning their lives around.

Frank and his friends recently helped Matthew Brown, an Army veteran, and his daughter who were recently homeless. The Department of Veterans Affairs helped Brown find an apartment, and Frank found furniture and kitchen supplies for him.

“I came to help my daughter out and during that time we became homeless,” Brown said. “Frank and the guys blessed me with so much stuff.”

Frank is a veteran himself, but he isn’t a part of any formal organization, he just knows a lot of social workers at the VA. Five years ago, he and some friends got some storage units and started collecting donated furniture. When social workers need it, Frank and his friends deliver it.

“The veterans need assistance, and they’re not getting it,” Frank said.

Frank and his crew are just veterans helping veterans. Furniture is what’s needed, and they provide it. It’s that simple.

“We don’t care why or what position they’re in," Dana Johnson, a friend of Franks and a veteran, said.

The group doesn’t ask for much, but many of them are reaching an age where lifting heavy furniture is dangerous. They want to continue this service, but Frank's wife Diana has one request, for people to volunteer to help "lift and move."

If you want to help out Frank, he’s looking for more storage space for furniture and some young backs to help move furniture. You can contact him by email enblevets20@gmail.com

Frank and his furniture moving crew are NorCal Strong. If you want to nominate a strong Northern Californian for ABC10 to profile, send a text to (916) 321-3310 and put 'NorCal Strong' in the text. Feel free to send pictures and or web links in the submission.

