'Visions of Black' art exhibition opens in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A new art exhibit that explores and celebrates Black identities in the Arts is now open in Sarasota ahead of a grand reception Thursday.

The "Visions in Black" exhibition, which pays homage to Black History Month, features two-dimensional fine art by artists of African descent. The showcase is part of a push by community groups to inspire and encourage emerging young and Black talent in and around the community.

More than two dozen art pieces are part of this exhibition at the Art Center Sarasota. Throughout the month of February, "Visions In Black" will showcase the works made by contemporary African-American and Afro-Caribbean artists.

Many of the up-and-coming Black artists featured are local, including students from area colleges as well as retirees.

"They are sitting alongside more established artists within the community of Sarasota and surrounding counties," said Kinsey Robb, Executive Director, Art Center Sarasota.

The juried exhibition was put together and curated by the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative.

"This year's exhibition focused on what the artist feels about being of African descent," according to the criteria for judging the artwork.

"We took SABC mission into consideration and believe this year's show is a strong representation of the artists' creativity and skills while [educating] students and art patrons about the works of these talented artists," the criteria continued.

"The importance of engaging our young students of African descent is going to impact the growth and development of this community and we don't want to lose these young talents," said Michele D. Redwine, Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative.

According to Redwine, this is the first year the organization would be venturing into its signature exhibition under the new name, "Visions in Black." In previous years, the collaborative, in partnership with the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), organized the "Black Muse" exhibition.

The project is funded by the Gulfcoast Community Foundation and the Barancik Foundation which emphasize art education at an early age.

"We are focusing on trying to interest and engage and support our young students in elementary, middle, and high school to understand the value of the arts in their lives," said Redwine.

The "Vision In Black" winners include:

Sarasota native, Clifford McDonald, won first place for his multimedia work titled "Black Woman." McDonald is the founder of the non-profit Art 4 Change, Inc., which focuses on using art, information, community service, and advocacy to create change in society.

The second prize went to "Aunt Sara" by Gregory Rumph II, who is the Assistant Principal at Booker High in Sarasota. Rumph, an Ohio native, who was raised in Sarasota, has taught art for more than 15 years in Sarasota's school district.

Jeanette Bradley to third place for acrylic, multimedia work titled "Night Rider Five."

The exhibition, which runs through March 5, is just one of a number currently at the Art Center Sarasota that has put the spotlight on emerging Black talents in the art industry.

An exhibition of mixed-media collage paintings by Monroe, Louisiana-based Vitus Shell is also on display at the center. Some of the pieces in Shell's "31 Flavors" exhibition are priced at $25,000 or more depending on the particular artwork and size.

All the artwork on display at the center is for sale. Artwork that is part of the "Visions in Black" exhibit is priced at under $500.

"We feel it's important to elevate the platform for Black artists, it's also something that we try to do year-round as well," said Robb.