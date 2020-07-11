'Wall of Love' offers help for those in need

Dozens of volunteers spent the day placing hundreds of bags filled with essential supplies on the newly erected wall located on Jefferson Street.

HOUSTON — To celebrate its two-year anniversary, on Saturday, 50 Walls of Love went up in cities across the country, including in Houston.

“Walls of Love” is a national campaign that aims to help those in need, without stigma.

It’s mission to change lives, one wall at a time.

Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers spent the day placing hundreds of bags filled with essential supplies like soap, toothbrushes, and socks on the newly erected wall located on Jefferson Street, next to Houston's First Baptist Church in downtown.

The items are free and available to anyone.

Founder, Holly Jackson, who was once homeless herself, spoke with KHOU 11 virtually about the groups ongoing mission.

"We try to educate people, we try to put things out into the public so people don't have to feel ashamed or embarrassed to come get things, and we just ask people to take what they need, and pay it forward when they can,” said Jackson.

So far, Walls of Love has erected more than 625 walls across 14 states and have helped more than 150,000 people.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate, just go to their website www.wallsoflove.com