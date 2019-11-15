TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of people, young and old, will gather at Amalie Arena on November 23, but it won’t be for a hockey game. They’ll be wearing running shoes and their hearts on their sleeves for Miles for Moffitt.

This is the 14th year for Miles for Moffitt and it’s a huge fundraiser for the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. Since 2006, more than $5 million has been raised by the runs and walks. And, because sponsors cover the cost of putting on the races, every single dollar raised by registrations and donations goes to cancer researchers working right here in our community.

The timed 10K and 5K races attract serious runners and non-runners alike. There’s a way for everyone to participate, including a wheelchair race, a kid’s run, and a 1-mile walk.

However, talk to anyone who’s ever participated in Miles for Moffitt and they’ll tell you it’s much more than a run. It’s an emotion-filled day of both inspiration and tears. People fighting cancer are there and other people are remembering loved ones they’ve lost to this terrible disease.

You can register online through November 18th here. You can also register on race day.

10News is a proud sponsor of Miles for Moffitt. Anchor Allison Kropff, who lost her husband Justin to cancer, is the day’s emcee and she’ll be running right beside you and leading the team from 10News. You can support Allison and the 10News team by donating here. Come see our tent in Thunder Alley too and win some free 10News swag.

