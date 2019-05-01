Rodney Smith Jr. lives in Huntsville, Alabama, but this weekend he’s in Tampa. He drove all this way, not for a vacation, but to mow people’s lawns for free.

Smith is the founder of “Raising Men Lawn Care Service,” a nonprofit group committed to giving back to the entire country and providing help to those in need.

He found his calling over three years ago when he stopped to help an elderly neighbor who was struggling to mow his lawn.

What started as one act of kindness quickly grew into so much more. To date, Smith has mowed over 2,000 lawns.

“It’s a need,” said Smith when we caught up with him today. “Seeing it’s a need for communities around America including worldwide.”

On Saturday, he was able to mow four lawns in the Tampa Bay area, all for residents who needed his help.

“I recently got injured on the job, so money is kind of tight right now. So I appreciate, I really do appreciate him,” said Sitrena Candela as Smith cleaned up her yard.

This summer Smith will be headed overseas to complete his "7 Continents, 7 Lawns," challenge, a step he is both excited and ready for.

“I love doing what I’m doing. I’m traveling and meeting other people and hearing their stories and what it means to them. And it keeps me going.”

