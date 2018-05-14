PALM HARBOR, Fla. – The power of generosity and the strength of big hearts was on display at X-Force Body Gym as cases of cereal lined the gym's walls.

Many donated boxes and bags of cereal for the 10News Cereal for Summer drive, but two gym clients took the effort to an extreme.

Jeffry Stern went to a Publix and purchased $2,000 worth of cereal. Not to be outdone, Cheryl Saccone Albritton did the same thing -- but upped her purchase by $100.

It’s a Cereal for Summer competition they’ve had for three years.

“We try to beat each other out every year now and next year it will just be more,” Albritton said with a smile. “It gives me a happy heart to help these kids.”

Because of the generosity of clients like Stern and Albritton, X-Force Body was honored at the Cereal for Summer awards ceremony for being the small business with the largest amount of cereal donations.

