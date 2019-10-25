GIBSONTON, Fla. — A construction worker was taken to the hospital after getting buried in a trench collapse in Gibsonton on Friday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the worker was below sidewalk level when nearby water pipes malfunctioned. This caused mud to threaten to pull him under.

A Facebook post says the man "was up to his chest in mud."

Crews needed to use a vacuum truck to help get the man free before he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shut down US-41 going southbound during the rescue efforts.

Authorities have not identified the construction worker or said how the water pipes malfunctioned.

