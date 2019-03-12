TAMPA, Fla. — If you see smoke in western Hillsborough County today, there's a good chance that it is a controlled burn at Upper Tampa Bay Conservation Park at 8001 Double Branch Road.

The Conservation and Environmental Lands Management Department says the burn is necessary for ecological maintenance at the park.

The USDA describes controlled burning as "any fire intentionally ignited to meet specific land management objectives, such as to reduce flammable fuels, restore ecosystem health, recycle nutrients, or prepare an area for new trees or vegetation."

The ecological burn at Upper Bay Park is expected to last only today.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter