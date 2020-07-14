Coroner asking for help to locate crash victim's next of kin

Duane A. Johnson died in a crash on I-65 in Alabama. He's originally from Indianapolis.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — A coroner's office in Alabama is asking for the public's help to locate next of kin for for a crash victim.

Duane A. Johnson, 45, was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Cullman County, Alabama on Wednesday, July 8, Cullman Tribune reported. According to the paper, Johnson is originally from Indianapolis.

“We have been unable to locate Mr. Johnson’s family,” Cullman County Coroner Jeremy L. Kilpatrick told Cullman Tribune. “We would like for his family to know what happened to him. Neither my office nor the Alabama State Troopers have been able to locate his next of kin.”