Coroner: Donovan Lewis shot in the abdomen, died within minutes

The 20-year-old was shot by a Columbus police officer serving a warrant on Aug. 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for the man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer serving a warrant almost two months ago.

According to the report, 20-year-old Donovan Lewis was shot in the abdomen and the bullet damaged internal organs before becoming lodged in his pelvis. His manner of death was listed a homicide.

The incident happened on Aug. 30 in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue. Officers were at the scene to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants including domestic violence and assault.

Police bodycam footage shows officer Ricky Anderson opening a bedroom door in an apartment and immediately shooting the 20-year-old, who was in bed.

Lewis appeared to be holding a vape pen before he was shot. No weapon was found.

Officers handcuffed him, carried him outside the apartment and performed life-saving measures. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner’s report, Lewis died within minutes of being shot.

Toxicology testing found nicotine and THC in Lewis' blood. The report does not indicate if Lewis was under the influence at the time of his death.

Anderson, who is a 30-year veteran with the division, was placed on administrative leave. No charges have been filed at this time.

According to Anderson's personnel file, there have been 10 citizen complaints including use of force and violating police rules since 2001.

In May 2004, Anderson was "terminated for cause by the Director of Public Safety." The Department of Public Safety said the termination was not related to use of force.