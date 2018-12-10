CHASKA, Minn. - Carver County has canceled its contract with Scream Town after the Halloween attraction's owner sent an internal FaceBook post to employees saying that there was a "zero tolerance policy for Somalis."

County officials says Scream Town owner Matt Dunn violated terms of the contract between Scream Town and the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

Carver County Administrator David Hemze said Thursday that there are stop work orders on the site.

“We hold equal treatment of all people among our highest principles. Mr. Dunn’s comments discriminated against one group based on their national origin. There is no ambiguity to Mr. Dunn’s comments. Mr. Dunn encouraged his employees to racially profile a targeted group and his comments are completely unacceptable. They do not comply with County policy, and they breached our contract with him,” County Administrator Hemze said in a news release.

In response, Dunn released a statement Thursday that said, “We are shocked at the fact that the county has taken this action. We believe their act to be illegal, and we are immediately reviewing our legal options.”

Dunn said that the internal Facebook post to employees was about two specific incidents that happened recently at Scream Town that involved eight to 10 individuals. He said, "this was a poorly written memo that went out. We are certainly not talking about all - just one sector of people."

Here is the text of the original post:

"Important! The following sign has been added to the ticket booth. In addition, other signs are being added to encourage guests to call in and report any guest issues while waiting in line. Note that we are having a zero tolerance policy with Somalis. (Other guests, you make your best judgement call) But absolutely zero tolerance with Somalis. Your diligence in this matter is crucial. Call me directly if you feel that is the fastest way of communication. 612-518-0364 If they violate ANY of the following, they need to be followed, reported, and stayed with until Scream Town staff/ security arrives. "WARNING - Scream Town is a no tolerance event. You will be removed without a refund for pushing, cutting in line, running, foul language, disorderly conduct, intoxication, drug use, touching actors, kicking walls, vandalism, touching props, entering the wrong waiting line, false tickets, improper hand stamps, attempting to use a ticket twice, and threats. Scream Town reserves the right to refuse service to anyone.”

