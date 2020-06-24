Coronavirus continues to impact tourism across Tampa Bay's southern counties despite economy reopening

“Although we are doing better, I mean our occupancy is still only 40 percent,” President of Visit Sarasota Virginia Haley said

SARASOTA, Fla. — It's no secret that tourism has taken a big hit from this coronavirus pandemic, but Florida is starting to see its visitor numbers improve.

Tourist experts say we are on the road to recovery, but still far from normal.

"Where we're seeing recovery, Lia is ever since our vacation rental restriction was lifted, right before Memorial Day, we've seen an uptick in business,” Elliott Falcione said.

Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

He says right now the island properties in Manatee County are doing really well on the weekends, but not as good on the weekdays.

"We are right around 45 percent occupancy. April was right around seven percent,” Falcione said. “Where we are really trying to focus on is how do we feed the mainland and East County properties at this point?”

Sarasota County is pretty much in the same boat.

“Although we are doing better, I mean our occupancy is still only 40 percent,” President of Visit Sarasota Virginia Haley said. “It seems busy compared to how it was completely zero, but it's been slow and steady, and we are hopefully going to take it that way as we move through the summer.”

That's at least the hope, but both Haley and Falcione say there are two main reasons we aren't seeing more tourists.

One is the 14-day self-quarantine requirement for people flying in from New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

The other is the major rise in our positive COVID-19 cases.

That's why they're targeting a different demo than usual.

“Getting on a plane and flying here, we're not quite there yet to have the confidence to go ahead and target different fly markets. So right now, we're still focused on a drive market, Falcione said.

"It's been tough since New York is our largest market overall. But by targeting those in driving distance to our beautiful beaches, Elliot says we're seeing more first-time visitors from Charlotte and further south.

"We know if they are going to make that long drive, they are more likely to stay a little bit longer than if they would have flown in."

Making up for some lost revenue.

Haley with Sarasota County believes it will take two or three years to see a full recovery from lost tourism.

Falcione in Manatee County is hoping for sooner. He and his team project normalcy will hopefully begin around Easter of 2021.



