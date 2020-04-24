SARASOTA, Fla. — COVID-19 isn't stopping home builders. You can see crews out building homes in the new Sarasota community Esplanade on Palmer Ranch.



Work continues on the roof of this new home under construction at Esplanade on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota.

There's quite a bit of growth in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. In March, Manatee had a 44 percent increase in building permit requests over last year with 411 permits for new homes.

At the same time, neighboring Sarasota County saw the most permit requests this fiscal year. The county administrator says it's up 14 percent over last year. So far this year, Sarasota has received just under 1,000 new home permits requests.

According to the Sarasota Planning and Development Services, they are in regular contact with developers. The county has not been informed that there is any intention to pause development.

Under the governor’s order, building is considered an essential service. Planning and Development Services continues to process development petitions and permits that includes accepting applications, reviewing applications, issuing approvals and conducting inspections.

A county spokesperson says workers have altered operations to do so in concert social distancing guidance.

