SARASOTA, Fla. — A radiologist who is a COVID-19 survivor is one of the first to donate her blood plasma for doctors to use to treat other patients.

Dr. Maria Finazzo donated Thursday at Suncoast Blood Centers in Sarasota.

She says she and her husband both had COVID-19. They believe they contracted it on a flight to or from Denver back in early March.

While she just had a low-grade fever, cough and fatigue, her husband had to stay in bed for more than a week. She wanted to donate to make it possible for other patients to have better outcomes.

RELATED: Arkansas healthcare workers applaud as 1st COVID-19 patient discharged home

"I’m hopeful of course as a physician, but as a citizen that it could make a difference and I’m hopeful because it was an easy thing to do, and I feel fine a little woozy but mostly pretty good that others will do it as well if it’s something that proves to be beneficial, particularly to some of these really sick patients.” Dr. Finazzo said.

She added: "It would make me feel really good to do something to help somebody."

If you have a documented case of COVID-19, Bay area blood blanks want your plasma too. AB blood types are universal plasma donors and will be in demand.

RELATED: Bar owner removes $3,714 in bills from walls to give to unemployed staff

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter