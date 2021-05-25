State-run testing sites are closing, but there are other COVID-19 testing options

People in the Tampa Bay area have many other chances to get tested.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many of the COVID-19 testing sites that have helped us gauge where we are in the pandemic over the last year are closing.

The ones at Tropicana Field and Tampa's University Mall have already closed. All of the state's 27 testing sites will close by the end of the week.

That's because the state is transitioning testing to locally-led efforts through primary care providers, retailers and pharmacies, county health departments and local governments.

This means there's still plenty of access to testing, just in different locations.

County health departments might be your best bet because testing is free. CVS and Walgreens offer free testing for ages 3 and up at select locations. If you don't have insurance, they may ask for your social security number.

If you're considering going to a private lab and don't have insurance, according to BayCare and AdventHealth, it can cost between $85 and $199.

According to the Sarasota Health Department, the state’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site located at the former Sarasota Kennel Club located at 5400 Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota will remain open, but it will be managed by Nomi Health. This site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will test anyone regardless of symptoms.

The state has made it easy to find the nearest testing site for you by county by clicking here.