3 COVID vaccines are available: when will Florida have enough doses?

The answer to when the state could have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses is hard to find, but doctors say it's all based on Florida's population.

TAMPA, Fla. — Week after week, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to grow.

"I think we're on the right track right now," Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Public Health said.

The epidemiologist has been tracking the state's vaccine data. She says demand is higher, but bigger shipments of Pfizer, Moderna and now Johnson and Johnson vaccines are helping get shots done.

"All of the companies that are producing these doses have actually made promises to increase production, and they've really delivered. Then of course, now we have the addition of a vaccine that only requires one dose, and that makes all the difference as well," Roberts said.

The latest data from the U.S. Census shows about 21.4 million people lived in the state in 2019. Doctors want at least 90 percent to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity. That translates to about 19.7 million people. Right now, only 3.5 million have gotten one shot, so about 16.2 million more doses are needed to get close to herd immunity

"If we get to say, a million a week, 10 weeks is 10 million. That's about half and on top of that, we have 10 to 15 percent that have already been affected. We should see transmission rates start to come down at that point," Dr. Michael Teng with USF Public Health said.

The virologist says we could see that change in four to five months.

"Once we get, say past 50 percent, vaccinated, plus people who are immune from natural infection, we're going to start seeing decreases in transmission. The more susceptible people there are the easier for it to jump. But when you put roadblocks in his way, it's gonna get a little bit harder," Teng said.

Teng's time frame could change depending on how quickly we get shots done. Data from the Florida Department of Health shows we're getting about 700,000 shots in arms weekly. That number is likely to go up as more doses come into the state.