NORTH PORT, Fla. — One teen died and three other teens were injured after crashing a stolen car into a tree in North Port, police said.

Officers responded to an area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday near Yorkshire Street and Cassava Road. Police said the white Honda left the road and hit a tree.

The teens involved in the crash range in age from 13 to 17. Police said the 17-year-old died as the result of his injuries from the crash. The three others were taken to local hospitals.

Investigators said they discovered the car had been recently stolen from Port Charlotte.

The North Port Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.



