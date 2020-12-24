Local foundation creates Christmas magic for families in need

The Foundation for Sustainable Families is helping to sponsor families who were hit hard by COVID this season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ashley Rhodes-Courter spent 10 years in the foster care system.

“When I was a foster child, myself, Christmas and holidays, and birthdays, none of those occasions that are traditionally commonplace for families, those experiences aren't guaranteed to foster kids," Rhodes-Courter said.

Rotating through 14 different homes, Ashley was often faced with abuse and neglect. “I know very intimately what it's like to be without food, to be without hope, to be without the prospect of a better future,” she shared.

That's why she founded the non-profit The Foundation for Sustainable to help change the story for other children-in-need and in foster care across Tampa Bay. The organization provides social work, counseling, after-school services, and nutrition for kids and families in need.

In 2020, that need was magnified by the struggles many faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the Foundation for Sustainable Families decided to step up for the holidays.

“This Christmas, we were able to sponsor families for holiday gifts, and throughout the year, making sure these kiddos have school supplies, clothing, anything that they need," Rhodes-Courter said.

Martha Cothron, a teacher and mother to two adopted kids, was one of those who received help this year. As an adopted child herself, Cothron knew she wanted to foster to adopt.

"[The] two of them became ours. And they're 10. And we've had them since they were babies," she said.

But this year, after her dual-income household was cut down to a single income, Cothron wasn’t sure what she could provide for her kids this Christmas.

“I have to prioritize paying my bills. My rent went up. Like I wasn't one of those people who was fortunate, my rent went up $400," Cothron said.

And COVID-19 also personally impacted her family. She and her two children contracted the virus in November. The kids only got mildly sick, but Cothron was seriously ill with a high fever.

“Like I was really sick. I almost had to be put in the hospital, but I fought it because I could I don't have anybody to watch my kids. It's just me," Cothron said. "Here we are at Christmas, which is supposed to be the happiest time of year. And how am I going to make sure that my kids are happy when my spirits a little bit [down] there?”

But help from the Foundation for Sustainable Families made a big difference.

“If it wasn't for Ashley and her agency, I probably I don't even know what I would do," Cothron said.

While grateful to receive help, Cothron also teaches her kids the importance of charity by giving what they can during the holidays.

On Christmas Eve, the kids are helping her cook a Christmas dinner for an elderly neighbor who lives alone. They will deliver it and sing her socially distant Christmas carols from her front lawn.

The Foundation for Sustainable Families offers a myriad of services including teletherapy and free after school programs for families on Medicaid, for which there are still open spots for 2021.

