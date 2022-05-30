1 hospitalized from shooting on Siesta Key, deputies say

The person is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sherriff's Office said they are investigating after a fight led to a shooting on Siesta Key that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the area of Avenida Messina and Avenida Navarra at around 4 p.m. after a fight began that involved potentially 10 or more juveniles, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Several gunshots were heard "and one female victim was located and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," sheriff's say.

More possible gunshots were heard after the fight began but law enforcement said no one was found at that location.

The shooting posed no danger to the public, the sheriff's office said. The investigation is ongoing and detectives on the scene are following up with leads to find all the people who were involved in the shooting.