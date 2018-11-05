SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is searching for two suspects after a Friday morning shooting.
First responders took one person to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened on 20th Street near Central Avenue.
Sarasota police said the suspects left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
