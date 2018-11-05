SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is searching for two suspects after a Friday morning shooting.

First responders took one person to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on 20th Street near Central Avenue.

Sarasota police said the suspects left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: We remain on scene in the 1500 blk of 20th St, Sarasota, for a shooting. Victim transported to Sarasota Memorial with non-life threatening injuries. 2 suspects fled the area in a dark colored vehicle. MEDIA: PIO Genevieve Judge is on scene. pic.twitter.com/YxjuaLzcG6 — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) May 11, 2018

