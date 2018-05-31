THONOTOSASSA, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at home invasion on Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies responded Thursday morning to the mobile home on Morris Bridge Road near Chris Place.

Investigators do not know if gunfire was exchanged between the person killed and the person injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

