Police: 1 person killed, 2 hurt in Dade City birthday party shooting

DADE CITY, Fla. — One person was killed and two others were hurt during a shooting Saturday at a birthday party in Dade City, authorities say.

Law enforcement arrived at Watson Park on 19th Street after receiving a report of a large disturbance with shots fired into a crowd gathered for the party, the Dade City Police Department said in a news release.

Police say three people were shot by an unknown caliber firearm with one person dying from their injuries.

"At this time it is unknown who started the altercation as the investigation continues at the time of this alert," the police department wrote in the news release.