Flagler County sheriff: 1-year-old dies arriving to hospital after being shot in head; investigation ongoing

PALM COAST, Fla. — A 1-year-old was pronounced dead over the weekend after being shot while inside a home in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Sheriff Rick Staly explained a 911 call came in around 11:45 p.m. about a child who had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the house, there were reportedly eight people inside the home – who were all present during the shooting, as well.

Deputies and rescue crews tried to perform live-saving measures on the baby, who reportedly was shot in the head, before she was taken to a local hospital. The 18-month-old was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, Staly said.

“I know that this is a tragedy in our community, it’s rare that we have a shooting death and it’s even rarer that we have a child that is the victim – especially one this young," the sheriff said. “This was a life cut too short…”

A person of interest, identified as 21-year-old C.J. Nelson Jr., is now in custody, but the sheriff's office is still investigating everyone who was inside the house.

According to Staly, a pistol was used during the shooting which might have been accidental. The baby never touched the gun, the sheriff added.

“The child is an innocent victim in this case…," he said.

There were also 420 grams of marijuana and 11 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine or heroin found inside the home while law enforcement was investigating, Staly explained.

No arrests have been made at this time. The sheriff's office is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's crime scene investigators and the Florida State Attorney's Office homicide investigation unit to complete the investigation.

Watch the full news conference below.