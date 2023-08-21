x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Tampa police search for man accused of stealing $10K worth of meats, cooking ingredients from restaurant

Detectives are investigating the burglary while gathering evidence and developing leads.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a man they say stole more than $10,000 worth of meats and cooking ingredients from a local restaurant. 

Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are asking the community to help try to identify the person responsible.

It all started at 11:26 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, when a man was seen behind Bayshore Mediterranean Grill, located at 6102 S. MacDill Ave. The unidentified man was able to gain access to the restaurant's storage and placed different items in a bag. 

He reportedly stole around $10,885 worth of meats and cooking ingredients.

Related Articles

Detectives are investigating the burglary while gathering evidence and developing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130. People can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or via Tip411.

More Videos

In Other News

Deputies arrest suspect in deadly Plant City party shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out