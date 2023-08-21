Tampa police search for man accused of stealing $10K worth of meats, cooking ingredients from restaurant

Detectives are investigating the burglary while gathering evidence and developing leads.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a man they say stole more than $10,000 worth of meats and cooking ingredients from a local restaurant.

Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are asking the community to help try to identify the person responsible.

It all started at 11:26 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, when a man was seen behind Bayshore Mediterranean Grill, located at 6102 S. MacDill Ave. The unidentified man was able to gain access to the restaurant's storage and placed different items in a bag.

He reportedly stole around $10,885 worth of meats and cooking ingredients.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130. People can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or via Tip411.