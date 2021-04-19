Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of juveniles.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy from D.C. with first-degree murder after they believe he shot and killed a 13-year-old during a dispute in Capitol Heights late Saturday evening.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of juveniles at around 10:15 p.m. in the shopping center in the 1700 block of Ritchie Station Court in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Once on scene, police say they located the victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as King Douglas, 12, of Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second victim, a 13-year-old boy, was located nearby suffering from stab wounds. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives do not believe that this was a random shooting. Officials are working to identify and arrest the suspect who stabbed the surviving victim.