12-year-old killed during shooting inside Tampa home, police say

A 14-year-old was also found shot in the home but is expected to recover from gunshot injuries, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 12-year-old was found shot and killed Sunday at a home in Tampa, police say.

Around 2 p.m., law enforcement arrived at a home on East 11th Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting and located the 12-year-old's body with gunshot wounds to the upper body, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. Police say they also found a 14-year-old who was shot. That teen was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The two juveniles reportedly don’t live at the home where they were found and were inside with other young people when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random and detectives are interviewing people who were at the home during the time of the shooting. They are also talking to an adult who lives at the home but was not there during the shooting.