12-year-old girl shot at park in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release they received a call around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday about shots being fired at the Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center in St. Petersburg, resulting in a 12-year-old girl being shot in the leg.

The girl was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

An officer on patrol nearby witnessed several juveniles running from the area where the shooting occurred, the news release says.

No suspect has been arrested and law enforcement says the investigation remains active.