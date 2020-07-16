Houston police hope someone will recognize the man seen in this surveillance video. Call 713-222-TIPS if you have information that may help.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Houston Crime Stoppers need the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The crime happened on Sunday, June 28 at about 4 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

An 83-year-old man said he was outside the Valero in the 12200 block of Beechnut smoking a cigarette when the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect then getting in the victim’s car, which was left running. The man tried to stop the suspect by getting in front of the Toyota Camry, but the suspect still drove forward, running over the victim and then fleeing the scene.

Police said the suspect was captured on video returning to the store later that day wearing a black shirt, black pants and red bandanna over his head. The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned July 1 in the 4000 block of Synott.

The victim told police he had just made a purchase inside the store. He said he did not know the victim and the attack was unprovoked.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, about six feet tall, weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.