Police: 14-year-old arrested for string of car burglaries in North Port

Authorities say two cars were set on fire.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after police say he was the one behind several car burglaries in North Port earlier this month.

All of the involved cars — about 16 total — weren't secured when the driver walked away, city spokesperson Josh Taylor previously said in an email. Two of the cars were also purposely set on fire.

According to police, property and cash were taken from the cars.

After canvassing the area and gathering "all possible evidence" police say they discovered a 14-year-old student was the person behind the crimes.

“This was a very dangerous situation. Something could have gotten even more out of control. I am grateful for the dedication of our Detectives and Officers to get to the bottom of this before someone got hurt. I hope the young man gets the help he needs,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison in a news release.

The teen faces six counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of arson, police say.