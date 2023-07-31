Police: 15-year-old arrested in connection to Sarasota vacation rental shooting

The teen is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week at a vacation rental, the Sarasota Police Department explains in a news release.

The teen from Punta Gorda was arrested a week after the shooting near St. Armands Circle.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Monday, July 24, near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive.

Once officers were on scene, two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The 15-year-old is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

"This was an isolated incident, and the public is not believed to be in any danger," the agency explains in the release.

Detectives are continuing to investigate to work to determine if others were involved in the shooting.