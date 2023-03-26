Police: Teen pointed gun, shot at 2 officers

The teen was charged with aggravated assault, armed in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and minor in possession of a weapon.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 15-year-old is accused of aiming a gun and shooting at two police officers Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

A 20-year-old man, Jabari Murphy, was also with the teen and is accused of pointing a gun at the two police officers but did not shoot at them, police say.

At 5:16 p.m., the two officers were patrolling the area of Gould Court when they heard gunshots coming from the area of the Robles Park Apartments, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

When they approached a group of people, law enforcement says Murphy aimed a gun at the officers and then ran away, while the teen pointed a gun at police and shot towards their direction before he also ran away from the scene.

TPD says the police officers did not return fire and were not injured. They reportedly chased and arrested Murphy and the teen quickly where they then recovered a revolver and a semi-automatic handgun.

"These officers were protecting a community and came under fire. This could have resulted in a very different and tragic outcome. I am extremely thankful that our officers were not injured," Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "I have already spoken with our State Attorney, Suzy Lopez, who has assured me her office will see these suspects prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"I, once again, appeal to every member of our community to help us keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them, especially juveniles."

The teen was charged with aggravated assault, armed in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and minor in possession of a weapon, while Murphy was charged with aggravated assault, armed in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say the teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center and Murphy was transported to the Orient Road Jail.

Authorities say the investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.