Ohio deputies were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has identified the 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Franklin Township Friday night.

Deputies were called to the 4400 block of Sherwood Forest North in Franklin Township just before 10:30 p.m. where they found 15-year-old Issa Jeylani.

Jeylani was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Zerqa Abid, executive director of the nonprofit MY Project USA in the Hilltop neighborhood said Jeylani was a "very happy kid" and a member of the Hilltop Tigers Soccer Club.

In an update Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said a second person was shot but is expected to be OK. A third victim was also hurt but was not struck by gunfire.

The sheriff's office did not release further information on possible suspects but said no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.