A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after being accused of leaving her newborn son in a Philadelphia dumpster.

The girl's friend's mom took the newborn out of the dumpster and called 911 around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to CBS affiliate KYW-TV.

The baby died shortly after arriving at Temple University Hospital.

Investigators say the teen and her mom were found at their home where they believe she gave birth. Both were taken in for questioning by the Special Victim's Unit.

The teen was arrested after being treated at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

