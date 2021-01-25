"This is not something we can police ourselves out of," Sheriff Mancuso said. "This is a parenting issue. I'm asking you tonight for our parents to take control."

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. — Louisiana authorities have arrested four girls, aged 12 to 14, in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl during a fight inside a Walmart store.

"I'm asking you tonight for our parents to take control," Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. "This is not something we can police ourselves out of."

A 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested after the older girl died at a hospital Saturday in Lake Charles, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sunday on Facebook.

"We had a homicide last night that involved some children from 12 to 15 years of age," Mancuso said. "This the third homicide in six months that involved juveniles that ranged from 11 to 16 years old. They come from all backgrounds, all races. I feel like we have a problem in our community that we're going to have to face and address."

Mancuso said the problem was "kids having access to weapons."

"You know, it's really heartbreaking to come in and pick up the pieces because so many families are damaged after this," the sheriff said. "Obviously, we're sympathetic to the (victim's family) because they're suffering, and they lost somebody — but there's also another family that's going to lose something. It's just a cycle that we have to stop, and we're just fed up with it."

They were all booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

"This is not something we can police ourselves out of," Mancuso said. "I just don't feel like this is a police matter. This is a parenting issue."

The victim was stabbed Saturday night. She was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, where she died, WBRZ reported.

"We're going to start being a lot stricter. We're going to have a zero-tolerance on our curfew violators. We're

It's not going to be any segment of our population; this is going to be parish-wide: Every city, every municipality, we're all going to be on the same page."

Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said that the confrontation possibly started at a movie theatre.

According to CPSO, one girl has been charged with second-degree murder, and the other three are charged with principal to second-degree murder., WBRZ said

