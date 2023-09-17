16-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting teen at St. Pete apartment complex, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is behind bars after police say he shot a 15-year-old boy early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg.
The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder in the first degree.
Just before 4 a.m., a shooting occurred at the Isles of Gateway Apartment located on 4th Street North, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old in pain after being shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance where he remains in critical condition, police say.
After developing evidence, the police department says investigators were able to arrest the 16-year-old for shooting the other teen.
The two teen boys reportedly knew each other and were "acquaintances."
The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the St. Pete Police Department at 727-893-7780.