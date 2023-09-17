16-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting teen at St. Pete apartment complex, police say

The teen shot is 15 years old and is in critical condition.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is behind bars after police say he shot a 15-year-old boy early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg.

The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

Just before 4 a.m., a shooting occurred at the Isles of Gateway Apartment located on 4th Street North, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old in pain after being shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance where he remains in critical condition, police say.

After developing evidence, the police department says investigators were able to arrest the 16-year-old for shooting the other teen.

The two teen boys reportedly knew each other and were "acquaintances."

The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.